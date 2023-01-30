Seven killed in airstrike on truck convoy in eastern Syria

Members of an Iranian proxy militia stand by a burning truck after an earlier drone strike in Iraq on Aug. 25, 2019. (AP)

The trucks, which were hit by unidentified aircraft, were carrying Iranian weapons, war monitor says.

By JNS

Seven people were killed near the Syria-Iraq border on Sunday night when an Iran-backed militia convoy was hit by drones, according to Saudi media reports.

The strike occurred in the village of Al-Herri near Al-Bukamal in eastern Syria, according to Al Arabiya.

Of the 25 trucks in the convoy, six were destroyed, the Saudi outlet reported, citing the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). The drivers were all non-Syrian nationals, according to the report.

“The trucks were transporting Iranian weapons,” according to Al-Arabiya, which cited SOHR chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

Nearby targets associated with Iran-backed groups were also hit in the strike, according to the report, which noted that the U.S. and Israel have both launched airstrikes in the region in the past.

Citing U.S. officials, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Israel was responsible for a drone strike on Saturday targeting a military facility inside Iran.

The attack came as Jerusalem and Washington explore new ways to counter the Iranian nuclear threat and with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken scheduled to visit Israel on Monday.