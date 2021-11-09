Shin Bet chief saved from potential terror attack – here’s how

“This is a very dangerous situation.”

By World Israel News Staff

Sensitive information about Shin Bet (General Security Service) Chief Ronen Bar has been removed from government websites, N23 reported on Tuesday. The information was taken down after a report by the news station last week that revealed that private details about Bar were available to the public.

“This is a very dangerous situation,” said Dr. Harel Menashri, a founder of the Shin Bet’s cyber department, who now heads Cyber at the Holon Institute of Technology in an interview with N12. “Once you have these details, you can plan a lot of things, to act on this intelligence.”

He said that this is “golden information that could be sold to various organizations that want to harm the security chief – and there is no shortage, whether rival, enemy or terrorist organizations.”

N12 had discovered that administrative records about Bar, including for example his house plan, were easily accessible to anyone who looked on government websites. This was despite the fact that Bar is a top security personality who holds one of the country’s most sensitive positions.

Menashri said that there should be a procedure for removing this kind of information from the web when a top appointment like Bar’s is made. He said it would be “problematic but doable.”