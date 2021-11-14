Shin Bet head holds security meetings in Egypt – report

Ronen Bar, newly appointed Next head of the Shin Bet security services, leaves his home, Oct. 11, 2021. (Flash90)

By World Israel News Staff

The head of the Shin Bet General Security Service Ronen Bar held meetings in Egypt on Sunday, according to Channel 12. He met with Egyptian intelligence director Abbas Kamel.

Ronen was accompanied by National Security Council Chair Eyal Hulata.

The TV said that the main topics of discussion were issues of security, including maintaining order in the Gaza Strip, and the return of Israeli prisoners and other missing persons.

The two countries have been discussing exchanging security information and intelligence on certain aspects pertaining to the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza, Channel 12 said.

During the escalation in May, Egypt helped facilitate a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel.

The Shin Bet did not respond to the news station’s request for comment on the visit.