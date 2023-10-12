SHOCKING: Sydney demonstrators call to ‘gas the Jews’

Anti-Israel demonstrators chant 'gas the Jews' at pro-Hamas rally in Sydney, October 9th, 2023.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Hundreds rally in support of Hamas in Australia following massacre of Jews in southern Israel, with demonstrators chanting ‘gas the Jews.’

By JNS

Hundreds of pro-Hamas protesters on Monday chanted “gas the Jews” at an anti-Israel rally in Australia.

The mob outside the Sydney Opera House also chanted “F*** the Jews” and “Allahu Akbar,” Arabic for “God is Great,” as they waved Palestinian flags.

The Sydney rally came a day after the Democratic Socialists of America held a similar “pro-Palestine” rally in New York City’s Times Square.

Several hundred protesters attended, chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan calling for Israel’s destruction.

Among the placards they carried: “When people are occupied, resistance is justified,” “Free all Palestinian prisoners,” “End all U.S. aid to apartheid Israel” and “Smash the settler Zionist state.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the rally in a statement on Saturday night.