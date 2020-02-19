Spielberg acquires rights to story of Israeli-Palestinian friendship born from tragedy

‘Apeirogon’ is based on the real-life story of Palestinian Bassam Aramin and Israeli Rami Elhanan who developed an unlikely friendship after each lost a daughter in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Fresh off of his successful movie adaptation of the World War I-era 1917, Steven Spielberg’s company acquired the film rights to a novel centering around the unlikely friendship between an Israeli and a Palestinian who each suffered terrible tragedy.

Apeirogon, written by National Book Award winner Colum McCann, is based on the real-life stories of Palestinian Bassam Aramin and Israeli Rami Elhanan who develop an unlikely friendship after each lost a daughter in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Elhanan’s thirteen-year-old daughter Smadar was killed by a suicide bomber in 1997, and Aramin’s ten-year-old daughter Abir was shot by an Israeli border policeman during a violent Palestinian riot in 2007.

The book, scheduled to be released on Feb. 25., has been named the most anticipated book of 2020 by the New York Times, O, The Oprah Magazine and Library Journal.

“Steven Spielberg and his company have always operated at the cutting edge of storytelling. Their work is fueled by a deep moral concern. They go to the core of the issues of our day,” McCann told the Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m delighted that the story of Rami and Bassam will be in their hands. The word ‘apeirogon’ means a shape with a countably infinite number of sides, and if anyone can capture the near-infinite shades and nuances of our times, it is the team at Amblin,” he added.

In an interview with the Pittsburgh City Paper, the Irish-born writer compared the process of telling such an intense story with creating a memorable piece of music.

“It felt to me like I was creating a symphony. I asked for a cello, I asked for a piano, I asked for a trombone. And then I began trying to fit them all together,” McCann said.

“At the same time, new instruments came along to surprise me, and I had to incorporate them too. It was a beautiful challenge. I have never undergone anything quite so difficult in my life. I hope the music emerged,” he said.