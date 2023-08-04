Surprise strike? Services come to a halt at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Thousands of passengers wait in line at Ben Gurion Airport. (Roni Schutzer/Flash90)

Thousands of travelers stranded in Israel’s largest airport as luggage services suddenly halted.

By World Israel News Staff

Thousands of air travelers flying to and from Israel’s busiest airport found themselves waiting for hours to check or claim luggage, leading to massive delays for departing flights.

Luggage services ground to a halt Friday afternoon at Ben Gurion International Airport – Israel’s largest air travel hub – leaving arriving passengers unable to claim their checked baggage, amid lengthy delays in the unloading of aircraft.

Passengers preparing to depart from the airport also faced major delays in checking in their luggage, disrupting flight departures.

“We’ve been waiting here already for two hours, it’s crazy,” one passenger, who had arrived from Italy, told Channel 12.

The Israel Airports Authority acknowledged a “temporary delay” at Ben Gurion, without explaining why luggage services have been curtailed. The IAA vowed the matter would “soon be solved.”

The airport workers union said the delays were the result of a sudden shortage of workers, without elaborating further.

According to a report by Israel Hayom, the service disruptions are part of an unauthorized and unannounced labor strike, launched ahead of one of the busiest air travel weekends in Israel.

No details regarding the cause of the strike or the demands made by the striking workers have been released.