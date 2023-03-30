Syria: Two soldiers wounded in Israeli strike near Damascus

Explosion in Syria after IDF airstrike, June 8, 2021. (Syrian Observatory for Human Rights)

The strike is the second in Syria attributed to Israel in as many weeks.

By JNS

Two Syrian soldiers were wounded on Thursday by an Israeli missile strike near Damascus, according to Syrian state media.

The strike occurred at approximately 9 a.m., with the missiles being launched from the direction of the Golan Heights, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported, citing a military source.

“Two army personnel were injured in the aggression, which also caused some material damages,” the source added.

It is the second strike in Syria attributed to Israel in as many weeks. On March 22, Syrian state media reported an attack in the vicinity of the Aleppo International Airport.

That strike targeted an underground Iranian arms depot at the adjacent Nayrab military airport, according to Reuters.

Regional intelligence sources told Reuters that guided missile systems that had been delivered via Iranian military planes were stored there.