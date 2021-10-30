Syrian reports: Rare daytime Israeli strikes target Hezbollah sites near Damascus

Two Syrian soldiers were reportedly injured in the attack, which was reportedly carried out by surface-to-surface missiles fired from northern Israel.

By Tobias Siegal, World Israel News

The IDF carried out rare daytime strikes near Damascus in Syria on Saturday, according to Syrian media.

The strikes reportedly targeted ammunition depots and advanced weapon systems heading toward Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies in the region.

Photos reportedly of the rare daytime Israeli airstrikes near Damascus. pic.twitter.com/0lNoHCePF8 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 30, 2021

Two Syrian soldiers were reportedly injured in the attack, which, according to Syrian state media outlet SANA, was carried out by surface-to-surface missiles fired from northern Israel.

Daytime strikes carried out by Israel in Syria are rare but not unheard of. Similar attacks have taken place before in cases of military intelligence pointing to an urgent operational necessity.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Saturday’s raid targeted an area that stores several warehouses used by Hezbollah and other terror groups, as well as a headquarters used by the Syrian army. The report noted that the strikes killed Hezbollah operatives, a claim that was disputed by Israel, Ynet reported.

Despite repeated opposition voiced by Russia regarding Israeli strikes in Syria, Israel has said time and time again that it will always maintain its ability to defend itself against threats from Syria and elsewhere.

In a recent meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin that was described by the Israeli premier as warm and fruitful, the two leaders reportedly reached mutual understandings regarding Israeli operations in Syria, while agreeing to maintain close coordination.

Later on Saturday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported that Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted an American B-1 heavy bomber above Israeli skies, as it headed toward the Persian Gulf.