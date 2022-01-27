Teacher fired for dressing up as Hitler, mocking Holocaust victims

The dismissal came just after a teacher was fired from a university in Mexico City for mocking Holocaust victims.

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

A history teacher at a preparatory school in Mexico is no longer with the institution after reports emerged that she dressed up as Adolf Hitler in the classroom and reenacted shootings of Jews with a water gun, the school told The Algemeiner on Wednesday.

On Sunday, StopAntisemitism.org posted on Twitter images and video of the conduct of Tec de Monterrey- Ciudad Juárez teacher Ana Luisa Nevárez, which it claimed also included assigning students to make a doll of Hitler and directing them to pose for a class photo in which they pantomimed a Nazi salute.

The group said it was contacted by a student and that “Jewish students’ complaints were ignored by both Nevárez & administrators.”

OUTRAGEOUS – High School history teacher Ana Luisa Nevárez dressed up as H*tler in class, made her students perform Nazi salutes, commissioned a custom H*tler doll, and shot students with a faux gun! Jewish students’ complaints were ignored by both Nevárez & administrators. pic.twitter.com/CIqc3jdl5M — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) January 23, 2022



A spokesperson for Tec de Monterrey told The Algemeiner on Wednesday that as of Monday, Navarez was “no longer part of our institution, in adherence to our institutional values.”

“At Tec de Monterrey, we forcefully reject any expression that threatens the dignity of people,” he said. “All of us who are part of the Tec community are responsible for following the institution’s principles at all times, even when exercising academic freedom, and for promoting a safe and respectful environment.”

He continued, “Since our foundation, we have maintained a shared history of closeness and collaboration with various cultural and religious communities, such as the Jewish community.

“We endorse our commitment so that Tec de Monterrey is experienced as a space with diversity and plurality of ideas that enrich the dialogue and formation of each person who is part of our community, always within a framework of respect.”

Nevárez’s termination came just after a teacher was fired from CESSA (Center for Advanced Studies of San Ángel), a university in Mexico City, after she was seen mocking Holocaust victims during a virtual Zoom class.