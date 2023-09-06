Teen terrorist with butcher’s knife stabs 3 Israelis near Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem

A man in his 50s is in serious condition and two others slightly wounded after being stabbed in the Old City of Jerusalem.

By World Israel News

Police and Magen David Adom are reporting a stabbing attack in which three civilians – one in his 50s along with two others – were wounded by an Arab terrorist near the Jaffa Gate.

The terrorist, a 17-year-old from eastern Jerusalem, used a butcher’s knife in the attack and has reportedly been detained by police.

The 50-year-old victim is in serious condition and the other two slightly wounded.

The victims have been taken to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center for further treatment.

A spokesman for Magen David Adom said following about the incident: “At 3:23 pm, a report was received at Magen David Adom’s 101 hotline in the Jerusalem district about an incident near Jaffa Gate. According to preliminary reports only, a man in his 50s was stabbed. Magen David Adom EMTs and paramedics are currently providing on-site medical treatment. The individual is in a serious condition. Further updates will be provided.”