Tel Aviv weighing cancelling Sukkot events after Yom Kippur clashes

Jews pray while activists protest against gender segregation in the public space during a public prayer on Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, on Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, and the holiest of Jewish holidays, September 25, 2023. (Flash90/Itai Ron)

Notably, the Tel Aviv municipality did not interfere when Muslim worshippers in the southern part of the city, Jaffa, enforced gender segregation in public spaces during the Islamic Ramadan holiday.

By World Israel News Staff

The Tel Aviv municipality is considering canceling events for the upcoming Sukkot festival organized by the Rosh Yehudi group, fearing a repeat of the clashes on Yom Kippur when anti-religious activists harassed Jewish worshippers in Dizengoff Square.

Rosh Yehudi, a group aimed at strengthening Jewish identity and Orthodox practice in Israel’s most liberal city, previously obtained permits from the city for a series of Sukkot events.

But following the Yom Kippur incident, which saw Rosh Yehudi erect a small mechitzah (divider) between men and women in violation of a court order banning them from doing so, the municipality is “reconsidering” permission for the group to hold prayers next week.

In a warning letter to Rosh Yehudi, the municipality placed the blame for the clashes solely on Rosh Yehudi, failing to criticize activists who verbally harassed Jewish worshippers who were quietly praying and threw prayer books and other sacred ritual objects.

“On August 15, 2023, we gave you a permit to hold an event in the public space for the purpose of ‘using Dizengoff Square… for holding the [Yom Kippur eve] Kol Nidrei prayer and the Ne’elah prayer with the Rosh Yehudi community,’” the letter, published by Hebrew-language media, reads.

“It was brought to our attention that the following violations were committed: 1. Placing a stage in Dizengoff Square – it was not requested and the municipality did not permit the placement of a stage at the event. 2. Violation of a condition in the permit regarding the ‘prohibition of gender segregation by physical means’ which was a condition for the event to take place,” the letter continued.

The letter explained that Rosh Yehudi’s leadership can present their case as to why their Sukkot event permit should not be revoked during a meeting with municipal authorities.

Notably, the Tel Aviv municipality did not interfere when Muslim worshippers in the southern part of the city, Jaffa, enforced gender segregation in public spaces during the Islamic Ramadan holiday.