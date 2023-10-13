Ten relatives, including 3 kids, abducted from kibbutz

Ten members of the same family are believed to be held captive in the Gaza Strip after being abducted from kibbutz Be’eri.

By World Israel News Staff

Ten members of the same family living in a kibbutz near the Gaza frontier were abducted during the Hamas invasion of southern Israel on Saturday, a nonprofit group has reported.

The family, including three children ages three to 12, were taken into captivity and forced into the Gaza Strip from their homes in Be’eri, Lobby99.

Shaked Haran, a representative of Lobby99 who recently moved out of the kibbutz, said that her parents were kidnapped by terrorists Saturday and taken to Gaza – along with her sister and her sister’s husband, the couple’s two children, an aunt and uncle and the uncle’s caregiver, and another aunt and a cousin.

Shaked called her relatives’ cell phones Saturday and Sunday, evening receiving a response Sunday when a man with a heavy Arabic accent spoke in broken Hebrew, saying: “Kidnapped, Gilad Shalit, Gaza.”

In 2006, then-IDF soldier Gilad Shalit was taken captive by Hamas terrorists after a terror attack inside Israeli territory near the Gaza border.

Be’eri, one of the towns worst hit by the Gaza invasion, lost more than a tenth of its population in the massacre which took place after Hamas terrorists overran the community.

One-hundred-and-eight bodies were found in Be’eri after IDF forces retook the town following a lengthy battle with terrorists.