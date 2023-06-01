‘TERROR IN HER EYES’: Left-wing mob threatens US author in Tel Aviv

A trans male managed to infiltrate a book launch in Tel Aviv this week for American journalist Abigail Shrier, author of “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” and threatened her. He was dragged out screaming, “We are not a disease.”

נער טרנס הצליח להסתנן לתוך ההשקה והתפרץ לדברי הסופרת “אנחנו לא מחלה״ ומיד נגרר על הרצפה החוצה. אחד הנוכחים בהשקה השיב לו ״אתה כן מחלה״. הנער חזר ״אנחנו לא מחלה, אנחנו אנשים שראויים שתהיה להם הזכות על הגוף שלהם״ pic.twitter.com/j62btnG9Sv — סיון חילאי (@HilaieSivan) May 28, 2023