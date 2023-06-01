Search

‘TERROR IN HER EYES’: Left-wing mob threatens US author in Tel Aviv

A trans male managed to infiltrate a book launch in Tel Aviv this week for American journalist Abigail Shrier, author of “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” and threatened her. He was dragged out screaming, “We are not a disease.”