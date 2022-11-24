Terrorism suspected as Bedouin driver rams into Israeli teen

Bedouin arrested after he drove his car onto the sidewalk, ramming into Israeli teen in Beersheba in possible terror attack.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli police arrested a Bedouin man from the southern Israeli town of Rahat Thursday morning, after he ran down an Israeli teenager.

The incident occurred on Ilan Ramon Street in the city of Beersheba, when the suspect, a man in his 20s, drove his car onto the sidewalk and rammed into an 18-year-old pedestrian.

Emergency first responders from MDA and United Hatzalah were called to the scene to treat the teen, who suffered moderate injuries in the collision.

“The injured person was a pedestrian who was stuck by a moving vehicle,” said United Hatzalah paramedics Shmuel Tweel and Zeevi Scheinein, who were among the first responders at the scene.

“We treated him at the scene of the incident after he suffered severe injuries to his limbs as a result of being struck by the vehicle. After receiving initial treatment he was taken to Soroka Hospital for further treatment and care.”

Footage of the incident shows the suspect apparently intentionally running down the teenage pedestrian.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, probing the possibility that the ramming was a nationalistically motivated terror attack.

“When we arrived, we saw the victim lying fully conscious and suffering injuries to his limbs,” said MDA paramedics Lior Paz and Ron-El Yisraeli.

“We were told that he had been hit by a vehicle which drove onto the sidewalk. We provided him with medical treatment, including bandaging and setting, and evacuated him to the hospital in moderate condition.”