Terrorist killed as IDF demolishes home of Ido Baruch’s murderer

A Palestinian clears rubble after Israeli forces demolished the home of Osama Tawil, who was arrested in February for murdering IDF soldier Ido Baruch last year, in Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Israeli forces operate in Shechem (Nablus), demolishing home of the terrorist who shot and killed St. Sgt. Ido Baruch last year.

By TPS and World Israel News Staff

Forces from the IDF and the Border Police destroyed the home of Osama Tawil, the terrorist who murdered an Israeli soldier last October, overnight in the Rafidia neighborhood of Shechem (Nablus).

The terrorist carried out a shooting attack together with another terrorist on October 11, 2022, during which a Givati infantry patrol soldier, First Sergeant Ido Baruch, was killed.

During the operation, terrorists opened fire on the Israeli forces, prompting soldiers and Border Police officers to return fire.

At three terrorists were shot during the resulting gun battle.

According to the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry, one wounded terrorist, identified as 20-year-old Khalil Anis, later succumbed to his injuries.

The PA’s WAFA outlet reported that one of the other wounded terrorists is listed in critical condition.

In addition, suspects threw explosives, shot fireworks and threw Molotov cocktails at the Israeli security personnel. IDF and Border Police forces responded with tear gas and stun grenades, WAFA said.

There were no casualties reported among the Israeli forces.