Terrorist stabbing attack foiled in Jerusalem

Police and security personnel at Mazmuria checkpoint in the Har Homa neighborhood of Jerusalem, where a Palestinian terrorist attempted to stab police officers at the checkpoint. September 18, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90)

Border Police officers shoot terrorist during failed stabbing attack in the capital.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A terrorist stabbing attack was foiled in Jerusalem Monday morning, hours after the end of the Rosh Hashana holiday.

The incident occurred at the Mazmoria checkpoint in the Har Homa neighborhood of southern Jerusalem, just north of the Gush Etzion district, when a Palestinian Arab terrorist drew a knife and ran towards a group of Border Police officers stationed at the checkpoint.

The Border Police officers spotted the terrorist approaching while brandishing the knife and opened fire, neutralizing him. No Israelis were wounded in the incident.

A statement by the Israel Police did not provide details on the terrorist’s condition.

“A suspect who approached the Mazmoria checkpoint along the barrier in the Jerusalem envelope area east of Sur Baher pulled out a knife against Border Police officers,” a police spokesperson said.

“A Border Police officer spotted the suspect and opened fire and neutralized him. None of our personnel were harmed.”

According to a report by the Palestinian Authority’s WAFA outlet, the terrorist was not fatally wounded.

On Friday, Israeli security personnel foiled a terrorist bombing attack in Tel Aviv and apprehended three suspects believed to be responsible for the attempted attack.

Israel’s security forces have been on elevated alert since the eve of the Rosh Hashana holiday, following a wave of terrorist attacks that have made 2023 has been the deadliest year of terrorism since the Second Intifada.