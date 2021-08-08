Terrorists behind Sbarro attack that killed 15 Israelis were paid $1,183,257 by PA

In 15 years, the Palestinian Authority has paid Abdullah Barghouti, the terrorist who built the bomb and is responsible for the murder of 67 people in various attacks, a cumulative sum of $285,571. Every month, the PA pays him a salary of $2,255 (NIS 7,300).

By TPS

Monday will mark 20 years since the attack on the Sbarro pizza restaurant in Jerusalem in which 15 people were murdered and 130 people were injured.

As a reward for carrying out the attack, each month the Palestinian Authority (PA) pays a total of $8,006 (NIS 25,800) to the imprisoned terrorists and the families of the dead terrorists who were involved in the attack, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported.

In 15 years, the PA has paid Abdullah Barghouti, the terrorist who built the bomb and is responsible for the murder of 67 people in various attacks, a cumulative sum of $285,571. Every month, the PA pays him a salary of $2,255 (NIS 7,300).

In addition, the PA has paid the family of suicide bomber Izz al-Din Shuheil al-Masri $68,498. Every month the PA continues to pay his family an allowance of $432 (NIS 1,400).

It is significant to note that the minimum wage in the PA is NIS 1,450 per month (US$440).

All payments total a staggering $1,183,257.

The monthly PA salary payments to the imprisoned terrorists are codified in the PA Law of Prisoners and Released Prisoners of 2004 and regulations promulgated pursuant to the law.

Thus, “Government Decision No. (23) for 2010 regarding a regulation of payment of a monthly salary to the prisoner” sets the salary scale the PA pays to imprisoned terrorists, including additional benefits for married terrorists, terrorists who have children, and terrorists who are residents or citizens of the State of Israel.

In addition to the issue of payments, section 4 of the Law of Prisoners stipulates that the PA will not sign a peace agreement “without the release of all prisoners”, including terrorists like Abdullah Barghouti and hundreds of other terrorists like him, who are responsible for killing thousands of people.

The PA payments to the families of the dead terrorists are not regulated by law and are made based on internal regulations of the PLO Institute for the Care of the Families ‎of the Martyrs and the Wounded, which is entirely funded by the PA.

One of the main terrorists in the attack on the Sbarro restaurant was Ahlam Tamimi. Tamimi has confessed to choosing the target of the attack and leading the suicide bomber to the restaurant. Although Tamimi was convicted and sentenced to 15 cumulative life sentences, she currently lives in Jordan after being freed as part of the first part of the deal to secure the release by Hamas of abducted IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.

Before she was released, Tamimi was interviewed on Israeli Channel 1, and the interview was broadcast on PA TV. After explaining that she was the one who chose the target of the attack, Tamimi was asked if she knew how many children had been killed in the attack. When she heard that eight children had been murdered, Tamimi broke into a huge smile.

She is wanted by the US because two of the 15 killed in the attack were US nationals. Four other US nationals were injured in the attack.