Terrorists shoot at Israeli bus, 7 wounded

Terrorists open fire on Israeli bus driving near Route 90 in Jordan Valley. At least seven people wounded. Two suspects arrested.

By World Israel News Staff

Arab terrorists opened fire on an Israeli bus in the Jordan Valley Sunday, leaving at least seven Israelis wounded.

The attack took place on Route 508, along Israel’s border with the Kingdom of Jordan, near the Israeli communities of Beka’ot and Hamra, at around 12:45 Sunday afternoon.

IDF forces were dispatched to the scene of the attack, along with Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah emergency first responders.

According to initial reports, four people were wounded in the attack, including two who suffered gunshot wounds and are listed in moderate condition. Two others were wounded by shattered glass and are listed in light condition.

The two moderately wounded victims were treated on the scene before being evacuated to a hospital, with one victim being airlifted via helicopter.

Channel 12 reported that the driver of the bus was among the wounded.

David Elhayani, chief of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, said the attack appears to have been a drive-by shooting.

“The vehicle from which the shooting was carried out escaped, and security forces are carrying out searches,” he said, adding that Route 508 was closed to traffic, Elhayani said.

There have been additional reports of gunshots heard in the area as well as a shooting on nearby Route 90, though it is unclear at this time if two separate attacks took place, Channel 12 said.

MDA Director Eli Bin said that the two victims with gunshot wounds were shot in the upper torso and that both were conscious when emergency first responders arrived at the scene.

“Just minutes ago, ambulances and teams left for the scene. The teams are treating two shooting victims who were shot in the upper torso, both of whom are conscious. The wounded will be evacuated soon to the nearest hospital, with one of them apparently being the driver of the bus. They are in stable condition and are conscious.”

Two suspects have been taken into custody in connection with Sunday’s shooting. They were arrested after they abandoned a burning vehicle.