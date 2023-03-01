Terrorists who murdered Elan Ganeles captured

“Whoever tries to hurt us will pay the price,” Netanyahu said after terrorists who murdered a 26-year-old American man were apprehended.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli forces operating outside of Jericho Wednesday afternoon captured two terrorists suspected in the murder earlier this week of an American-Israel visiting the country, an IDF spokesperson said.

IDF forces working in conjunction with Border Police officers and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) surrounded a house in the Aqabat Jabr camp south of Jericho Wednesday afternoon, as part of the manhunt for two terrorists responsible for the deadly shooting attack Monday that left 26-year-old Connecticut-native Elan Ganeles dead.

Ganeles, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen who served in the IDF before returning to the U.S. for college, was shot and critically wounded on Route 90 near the Dead Sea Monday during a trip to Israel for a wedding. He died shortly afterwards in hospital.

“A short while ago, in joint IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police activity, the security forces operated in the Aqabat Jabr camp adjacent to the city of Jericho,” an army spokesperson said.

“Based off of ISA intelligence, the forces apprehended two terrorists suspected of carrying out the shooting attack (Monday) in which the late Elan Ganeles was murdered.”

The two terrorists were found holed up in a building in the Aqabat Jabr camp, and following a siege of the building, both terrorists were taken into custody and transferred for interrogation.

The army said a terrorist was shot during the operation, while the Palestinian Authority’s WAFA media outlet claimed three people were wounded.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) praised Israeli security personnel for the terrorists’ capture.

“I commend the IDF, ISA and Border Police forces for apprehending the two terrorists who murdered Elan Ganeles of blessed memory, during the attack conducted on route 90. Every terrorist should be aware of Israel’s defense establishment – we will get our hands on them.”

Following the arrests, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel would make any terrorists who attack Israeli targets “pay the price.”

“A short time ago, we apprehended the three terrorists who were responsible for the murder of Elan Ganeles. I salute the IDF and ISA for quickly locating the terrorists and carrying out a precise operation. Whoever tries to hurt us will pay the price.”