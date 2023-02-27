Highway terror: Israeli killed in shooting near Dead Sea

Bullet holes in the vehicle belonging to a 25-year-old man who was critically wounded by terrorists on Route 90. (Rescuers Without Borders/Twitter)

27-year-old man hospitalized, later died of his wounds; terrorists, who are still on the loose, reportedly shot at least two other Israeli vehicles.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

An Israeli man was killed in a shooting attack while driving near the Dead Sea on Monday. The terrorists who perpetrated the attack shot at least two other vehicles, and are currently at large.

The attacks took place at the Beit Ha’arava Junction on Route 90, near the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Jericho.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, a 27-year-old Israeli man was seriously wounded after being struck by gunfire while driving.

Hezi Larza, a Magen David Adom medic, said he received a call about the shooting while driving near where the attack took place.

“I immediately arrived at the scene and noticed a vehicle stalled in the wrong lane, with the driver of the vehicle unconscious. I called for help and started rendering him aid,” Larza told Mako.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition at Hadassah Medical Center on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem and passed away several hours later.

Shortly afterwards, an additional Israeli driver said his vehicle had been struck by gunfire at the same junction, though nobody in the vehicle was wounded.

The motorist drove to the nearby Almog Junction and reported the attack to authorities, the Rescuers Without Border emergency services said.

At least one other car was reportedly struck by gunfire, with no casualties reported.

Hebrew language media reports indicated that the suspects are two Arab men, who are believed to have fired towards at least three cars bearing Israeli license plates.

The terrorists then exited their car, set it ablaze in a likely attempt to destroy evidence, then fled on foot towards Jericho.

The suspects are currently the subject of a large-scale manhunt.

Numerous pictures and videos circulating on social media showed Palestinians in Nablus distributing sweets and celebrating the attack on Monday.

Palestinians also handed out sweets following the fatal shootings of two Israeli brothers in the PA-controlled town of Huwara on Sunday.

The perpetrator of Sunday’s terror attack has not yet been apprehended.