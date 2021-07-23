Texas, Florida may sue Unilever for Ben & Jerry’s ‘disgraceful’ anti-Israel boycott

“Texans have made it very clear that they stand with Israel and its people,” said a state official.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

The governors of two U.S. states said Thursday that they are weighing taking action against Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company Unilever, after the ice cream company’s announcement that it would prohibit sales of its products in Judea and Samaria.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s spokesperson told CNBC on Thursday, “Ben and Jerry’s decision to boycott parts of Israel is disgraceful and an insult to America’s closest ally in the Middle East.”

Abbott wasn’t the only Texan official taking a stand on the matter.

“Texans have made it very clear that they stand with Israel and its people,” said Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar in a statement on Thursday.

“We are against all those wishing to undermine Israel’s economy and its people… My office has a long history of supporting Israel through our bond holdings and the Comptroller’s list of scrutinized companies with ties to Iran, as well as those with ties to foreign terrorist organizations.”

Citing Chapter 808 of the Texas Government Code, which prohibits state businesses from financial ties with companies that boycott Israel, Hegar said his office would be launching a swift investigation into possible links with Ben & Jerry’s or Unilever.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis was quick to follow suit, penning an open letter to the State Board of Administration, asking officials to place Unilever on a list of companies that boycott Israel.

“It has come to my attention that Ben and Jerry’s has announced plans to remove its products and prohibit the sale of its ice cream in Judea and Samaria,” DeSantis wrote.

“As you know, Florida has long had a strong relationship with the State of Israel. As a matter of law and principle, the State of Florida does not tolerate discrimination against the State of Israel or the Israeli people, including boycotts and divestments targeting Israel.”

“Should the State Board of Administration affirmatively place Unilever and its corporate entities on the Scrutinized Companies List and these companies do not cease the boycott of Israel as required by Florida Law, the Board must refrain from acquiring any and all Unilever assets consistent with the law.”