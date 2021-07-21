Videos, memes ridiculing Ben & Jerry’s go viral

Economy Minister Orna Barbivai throws a pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream into the garbage. (TikTok/Orna Barbivai/Screenshot)

A video depicting Israel’s Economy Minister Orna Barbivai tossing a pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream into a garbage can went viral on social media, quickly garnering some 63,000 views on Twitter.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Ben & Jerry’s announcement that it would no longer sell its products in Judea and Samaria didn’t just spark pushback from Israeli government officials – it also triggered a wave of memes and viral videos responding to the decision.

לא ייאמן: שרת הכלכלה והתעשייה אורנה ברביבאי זורקת לפח מוצר ישראלי, גלידה של בן אנד ג’ריס מהמפעל הישראלי, שנלחם נגד ההחלטה של המטה הבין-לאומי. בשביל לייקים בטיקטוק.@OrnaBarb pic.twitter.com/x3oEfby4Ox — ניתאי ענבי – Nitay Anavi (@NitayAnavi) July 19, 2021

“I’m just getting home after a long day [of working in the] government,” Barbivai narrates, as she walks towards her freezer.

“On the way home, I heard on the radio that Ben & Jerry’s decided that they won’t allow sales [of their product] in the territories. Good job guys,” she says sarcastically.

“Your sweets and ice-cream will not manage our decision making processes in our country. Thanks so much, this is where it ends,” she adds, while tossing a pint of Ben & Jerry’s into a trash can.

Arab Joint List head Ayman Odeh, who recently refused to pledge allegiance to the state of Israel while being sworn into the Knesset, also jumped into the fray.

“The diet’s going well so far,” he wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of himself smiling with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s.

הדיאטה הלכה טוב עד עכשיו pic.twitter.com/EzyEgyHFDw — Ayman Odeh (@AyOdeh) July 19, 2021

Satirical news site the Babylon Bee wrote, “Ben And Jerry’s Introduces Fun New Flavor ‘Push The Jews Into The Sea Salt And Caramel.’”

Ben And Jerry’s Introduces Fun New Flavor ‘Push The Jews Into The Sea Salt And Caramel’ https://t.co/tUXDVtL7vl — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 19, 2021

“All proceeds will go to Iranian rocket manufacturers to arm noble Hamas mujahideen warriors in their fight to destroy the Jews,” the article reported, jokingly.

Another satirical news site, the Mideast Beast, wrote that Ben & Jerry’s would soon be releasing a new flavor called “Christian blood crunch,” in a reference to the age-old blood libel against Jews.

“We asked our advisors on Jewish affairs – Linda Sarsour, Rashida Tlaib, David Duke, and Mel Gibson – what Jews liked,” the parody article reads.

“It was between Christian blood and money, and the latter wouldn’t have been cost-effective.”