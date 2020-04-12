‘The heart aches’: 53-year-old mother of 9 among latest Israeli corona victims

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. She left nine tender, young orphans,” a neighbor said.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Mazal Dalal, a 53-year-old mother of nine, died of coronavirus on Saturday at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

Dalal was a resident of the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Kiryah HaHareidit in Beit Shemesh, where she worked as a preschool teacher at the Magen Halev School.

One of her neighbors told Kikar HaShabbat, “This is an unimaginable tragedy. She left nine tender, young orphans and her husband – one of the important students in the city, Rabbi Yoel.”

The neighbor said, “There’s no one who doesn’t know this righteous family. The family has lived in Kiryah HaHareidit since it was founded.”

Dalal had been hospitalized for over a week. Her condition had quickly deteriorated, and she was sedated and attached to a ventilator before her death.

Her funeral was held Saturday evening, and her husband asked her many acquaintances and family members not to attend.

Rabbi Avraham Kap, commander of the ZAKA emergency response team in Beit Shemesh, told Behadrei Haredim that Dalal had no prior medical conditions and that her family has kept all the rules and guidelines.

“Even if someone has an underlying condition, it’s horrible and awful. People could have lived another 50 years even with the condition. Therefore, you have to protect your health,” said Rabbi Kap, adding, “Everyone tells me it won’t happen. You have to follow the guidelines.”

Beit Shemesh Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch said, “Tremendous pain. The heart aches. The Beit Shemesh family is with the Dalal family and the children. We will embrace and accompany the family in these difficult days.”

Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, founder of ZAKA, has expressed shock that some members of the ultra-Orthodox community continue to come together for prayers despite the ruling of the rabbis, Walla! reports.

“I beg, the virus does not differentiate among people. We must keep the rules of the Ministry of Health and stay home,” he said.