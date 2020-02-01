Thousands in Jordan protest Trump peace plan

As terror factions in Gaza launched rockets at Israel, protesters gathered in nearby Jordan to protest the recently unveiled White House peace plan.

By Associated Press

Thousands of people took to the streets after Friday prayers in Jordan to protest U.S. president Donald Trump’s peace plan.

Jordan, a close U.S. ally and key player in previous peace efforts, has expressed its opposition to key terms in the plan.

Jordan and Egypt are the only two Arab countries to have signed peace agreements with Israel.

The protesters waved Jordanian and Palestinian flags and burned Israeli flags despite the rainy weather. They chanted “Trump is a coward” and “Here we are, al-Aqsa,” referring to a Jerusalem mosque on a site sacred to Jews and Muslims.

In Lebanon, dozens of Palestinians gathered after Friday prayers, carrying Palestinian flags and pictures of the al-Aqsa mosque. They chanted, “We would die for Palestine to live” and “Revolution until we set Palestine free.”

The plan anticipates $50 billion of investment in the future Palestinian state and describes several ambitious development projects.

Palestinians in Judea and Samaria and Gaza have held small, scattered protests in recent days condemning the Trump initiative, and thousands gathered in Gaza on Friday, where they burned U.S. and Israeli flags and portraits of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

There were concerns that larger demonstrations and clashes would break out on the Temple Mount at the compound housing the al-Aqsa mosque.