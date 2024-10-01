Three injured as Hezbollah missiles pound central Israel in attack on Mossad headquarters

Scene of missile attack on Highway 6, near Route 444 in central Israel, October 1st, 2024. (United Hatzalah)

The Lebanese terror group launches missile barrage targeting Mossad headquarters in central Israel, hitting a freeway and injuring three people.

By World Israel News Staff

At least three people were injured Tuesday morning, after Hezbollah terrorists operating out of Lebanon launched a barrage of missiles and rockets at central Israel.

At least five projectiles were launched towards Israel Tuesday morning, including a number of Fadi-4 missiles, one of the longer-ranged weapons in Hezbollah’s arsenal.

The terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had targeted the headquarters of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency in Glilot, near Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv.

Debris from an intercepted missile and the interceptor missile itself were reported in the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba, one missile launched Tuesday morning scored a direct hit on Highway 6, near Route 444, close to the city of Kfar Qassem.

One man was struck by shrapnel from the missile impact, leaving him in moderate condition. The victim has been identified as a 54-year-old bus driver. He is said to have sustained shrapnel wounds to his head.

A second driver was lightly injured as a result of being forced to abruptly stopping on the road to avoid the missile impact, while a police officer was lightly injured while assisting the first victim.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene to treat the victims and to evacuate the bus driver to Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

Moshe Saadon, the head of United Hatzalah’s Elad branch, reported from the scene: “We are providing initial medical aid to a man, approximately 50 years old, who sustained a head injury due to shrapnel.”

“At this stage, his condition is defined as moderate and stable. Fire department teams are operating at the scene due to the nature of the incident.”

In addition to the missile attacks on central Israel, Hezbollah terrorists fired at least 30 rockets at northern Israel Tuesday, including at least 15 launched at the Western Galilee.

The IDF responded to the attacks with airstrikes on Hezbollah weapon caches in Lebanon.

Israeli ground forces entered southern Lebanon Monday night, the IDF announced Tuesday, as part of a “limited” operation to clear Hezbollah threats from the Israeli frontier.