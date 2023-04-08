Three rockets launched from Syria at Israel

By World Israel News Staff

Three missiles were fired from Syria toward Israel on Saturday evening, the Israel Defense Forces said.

One of the projectiles landed in an open area in the Golan Heights near the town of Meitsar.

The other two missiles fell short in Syria.

The Iron Dome missile defense system did not intercept the projectiles, as per Israel’s policy regarding missiles heading unpopulated areas, the IDF said.

The IDF is investigating the incident and is weighing its response to Syria.

Terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched 44 missiles into Israel overnight Thursday, prompting retaliatory strikes in the Hamas-ruled enclave.

Hamas factions in Lebanon fired 34 rockets into northern Israel earlier on Thursday.

In response to the rocket fire, the IDF struck Hamas terror targets in both southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.