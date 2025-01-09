Influential broadcaster says Trump should agree to Israel annexing Gaza

Annexing parts of Gaza would be an effective means of achieving the military goal of destroying Hamas, Segal explained.

By World Israel News Staff

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Yediot Aharonot senior political correspondent Amit Segal urged Trump to agree to Israel annexing parts of Gaza.

He also insisted that Israel take the distribution of humanitarian aid out of the hands of Hamas as a means of enfeebling the terror group.

Annexing parts of Gaza would be an effective means of achieving the military goal of destroying Hamas, Segal, who is one of Israel’s most influential journalists, explained.

He noted that in the Palestinian dialect of Arabic, “soumod,” or “standing strong,” is related to the concept of having a claim to land. If Israel were to claim parts of Gaza, Hamas would feel the pangs of utter defeat.

Segal argued that the worst-case scenario for Hamas would be to have less land at the end of the war than it had at the beginning.

In addition, Segal said the IDF gaining control of distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza would prevent Hamas from stealing it and using aid to power its own operations.

Losing control of the humanitarian aid, he said, would cause Hamas to collapse “within weeks.”

Israeli forces will remain in the Gaza Strip after the current war with the Hamas terror organization ends, Israel’s defense chief announced emphasizing that the IDF will be responsible for the longterm security control of the coastal enclave.

Defense Minister Israel Katz (Likud) took to X/Twitter to respond to Hebrew media reports earlier in the day, claiming he had vowed to U.S. officials that Israel had no interest in controlling post-war Gaza and downplayed calls within the Israeli government to resettle the Gaza Strip.

“Israel does not want either military control or civilian governance over the residents. There are no decisions regarding settlement in Gaza,” Israel’s Channel 12 quoted Katz as telling American officials, adding that the Netanyahu government was working to strengthen the Palestinian Authority against Iranian influence and Hamas encroachment.