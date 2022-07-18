Israel and Morocco sign deal on intellectual properties

Agreement will encourage innovation and cooperation.

By TPS

On Monday Israel and Morocco signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on intellectual property – a move that the two governments say will encourage innovation and promote cooperation between their respective patent offices.

This is yet another step forward in the business and economic ties between Israel and the four Arab nations that made peace with the country through the Abraham Accords – Morocco, the UAE, Sudan and Bahrain.

It also comes days after Saudi Arabia said that it would allow for direct flights to and from Israel to travel through its airspace. The move was seen as a step toward the warming of relations between the two countries.

The signing also comes ahead of IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohachavi’s arrival in Rabat on Monday to discuss military cooperation with the Royal Moroccan Army.

The purpose of the Memorandum of Understanding is to provide mechanisms for promoting cooperation in the field of industrial property protection, to enable the exchange of knowledge and to provide assistance to small and medium-sized businesses in the field of intellectual property.

To mark the occasion, the Israeli delegation to the UN in Geneva, together with the Moroccan delegation, held a celebratory signing event during the General Assembly of the International Intellectual Property Organization – WIP.

Israel and Morocco are members of the Trust Organization for the Promotion of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and the Series of Registration of Patents and Trademarks worldwide.

The agreement was signed by Adv. Ofir Alon, CEO of the Israeli Patent Office, and Mr. Abdelaziz BABQIQI, CEO of the Moroccan Office of Industrial and Commercial Property (OMPIC), and with the blessing of Mr. Darren Tang, CEO of WIPO in Geneva.