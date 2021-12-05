Toronto University student union walks back decision to ban kosher food

One university student said that “This changes nothing.”

By World Israel News staff.

Toronto University’s student union walked back its decision to ban Kosher food from companies that support Israel on Thursday, The Canadian Jewish News (CJN) reported.

Passed two weeks ago in an annual meeting of University of Toronto’s Scarborough Campus Student Union (SCSU), one measure reaffirmed a commitment to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign — and pledged to “refrain from engaging with organizations, services, or participating in events that further normalize Israeli apartheid.”

However, following condemnation by the university’s president and backlash from major Jewish organizations, SCSU’s board of directors voted to amend the resolution, according to CJN.

Now, Jewish student Jewish Student Life president Yardena Rosenblum told CJN that this changed nothing, as a ban still exists on interactions with organizations that “normalize Israeli apartheid” which “includes food providers who identify as Zionists.”

Moreover, B’nai Brith Canada responded that the walk back is “a welcome first step but the bigger problem is still that the SCSU is singling out Israel.”

Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner contributed to this report.