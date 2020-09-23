Trump endorses Jewish Republican for House seat

The president endorsed David Richter of New Jersey’s third congressional district.

By World Israel News Staff

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed Jewish candidate David Richter, who is running for a seat in the House of Representatives to represent New Jersey’s third congressional district.

“David Richter will be a tremendous Congressman for New Jersey! He is a successful Businessman and Job Creator, will protect our Seniors and Healthcare, and supports our Law Enforcement and #2A. David has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Richter thanked Trump, tweeting “Thank you Mr. President! I am looking forward to supporting your Keep America Great agenda as a member of the House of Representatives during your second term.”

Richter promotes strong ties with the Jewish state, declaring on his website, “Israel has been and always will be a key U.S. ally in the Middle East. Without Israel, the forces of radicalism could rage unchecked throughout the region. Israel is the beacon of democracy, hope, and stability in a region of the world that for decades has presented America with one of its most concerning geopolitical challenges.”

Richter added that he is “proud of his Jewish heritage.”

The candidate also garnered an endorsement from the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC).