Trump offers to mediate Russia-Ukraine peace

The former president says Russia would have never invaded Ukraine under his watch.

By World Israel News Staff

Former President Donald Trump this week offered to be the mediator for peace between Russia and Ukraine, and doubled down on his claim that the war would have never happened had he have remained in office.

Trump said on Truth Social that the Nord Stream pipelines had been sabotaged and “could lead to major escalation, or War!”

“U.S. ‘Leadership’ should remain ‘cool, calm, and dry’ on the SABOTAGE of the Nord Stream Pipelines. This is a big event that should not entail a big solution, at least not yet,” he wrote.

He then offered to “head up” a group to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

“Do not make matters worse with the pipeline blowup. Be strategic, be smart (brilliant!), get a negotiated deal done NOW,” Trump wrote. “Both sides need and want it. The entire World is at stake. I will head up group???”

Conservative commentator Jesse Kelly tweeted Trump’s post and added: “I’m not naive enough to think Biden would even DREAM of allowing this to happen, but America would let Trump do this if we had leaders who actually love the country. This is a no-brainer. Trump’s specialty.”

Trump has in the past called for the two sides to negotatiate. Two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Trump said the sides should “figure out” a solution “now — not later — when everyone will be DEAD!”