‘Trump’s Gaza plan is the first good idea I’ve heard,’ says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lavishes praise on Donald Trump, calling him the ‘best friend Israel has ever had in the White House,’ and lauds Gaza resettlement plan as the ‘first good idea’ he has heard on Gaza’s future.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed President Donald Trump’s Gaza resettlement plan on Wednesday, calling the proposal the first “good idea” he has heard on the subject of the post-war administration of the Gaza Strip.

Speaking on Fox News with Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Netanyahu discussed his meeting with President Trump a day earlier in the White House, including his comment to the president that he is “the greatest friend Israel’s ever had in the White House.”

“It’s that simple,” Netanyahu told Hannity. “He’s the greatest friend Israel ever had in the White House. You know, in his first term, he recognized Jerusalem as our capital and moved the American embassy there, recognized our sovereignty over the Golan Heights, got out of the disastrous Iran deal, and we worked together on the historic Abraham Accords that brought peace to Israel and four Arab states.”

Netanyahu lavished praise on Trump for his “remarkable” accomplishments during the first few weeks of his second term, including the removal of limits on arms shipments imposed by the Biden administration, the defunding of UNRWA, and most recently, the president’s plan to resettle the population of Gaza and administer the coastal enclave after the current war.

The Israeli premier called the plan the “first good idea” that he has heard on the question of managing post-war Gaza.

“Well, I don’t think he talked about sending US troops to complete the job of destroying Hamas,” continued Netanyahu.

“That’s our commitment. That’s our job. And we’re absolutely committed to it. And I also don’t think he said that he’s going to fund it. He said that neighboring states, wealthy states, would do it. But the actual idea of allowing first Gazans who want to leave to leave, I mean, what’s wrong with that? They can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back, but you have to rebuild Gaza.”

“This is the first good idea that I’ve heard. It’s a remarkable idea. And I think it should be really examined, pursued and done, because I think it will create a different future for everyone.”

Netanyahu seemed to indicate that the war against Hamas would resume after the current truce, vowing to eliminate Hamas’ military capabilities.

“So far, we’ve decimated most of Hamas’ military power. Not all. There’s some left, and we’ll make sure that it’s not there when this war ends, and it could end very quickly. Second, we’ve released so far about 70 percent, more than that actually, of the living hostages, which nobody believed we would do.”