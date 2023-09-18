Trump’s holiday message to US Jews: ‘You voted to destroy America and Israel”

In Rosh Hashana message, Trump says majority of American Jews ‘voted to destroy America & Israel’ by backing Biden, and shouldn’t do so again.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

In a Rosh Hashana message, former President Donald Trump accused most American Jews of having “voted to destroy America and Israel” by backing Joe Biden in 2020, and told them to do better in next year’s elections, for which he is currently on track to be the Republican nominee.

Posting on his Truth Social platform early Monday morning after the Jewish holiday had concluded, Trump wrote, “Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed in false narratives! Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!”

Right below his message he shared a flyer written by JEXIT (Jews Exiting the Democrat Party), a pro-Trump group that is touting the president’s pro-Israel, pro-Jewish credentials to combat come opponents’ claims that he is antisemitic.

Regarding Israel, the flyer noted his order moving the American embassy to “Israel’s true capital” of Jerusalem, “which no other president had the balls to do,” putting together the 2020 Abraham Accords where Israel normalized relations with three Arab countries at once, and recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and “settlements in Judea and Samaria.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had declared in 2019 that U.S. policy is that Jewish settlements in the disputed region were consistent with international law.

Trump’s 2020 peace plan had envisioned Israeli sovereignty over much of Judea and Samaria, including all existing Israeli towns in the area and the whole of the Jordan Valley, which Israel has always considered vital for its basic security.

To counter antisemitism in the U.S., the flyer noted that Trump had signed an executive order for Judaism to be a nationality in addition to a religion so that the government could pull federal funding from institutions where Jews’ civil rights were violated.

The idea was to especially protect Jewish students on college campuses, where discrimination, antisemitic harassment and even violence has been on a sharp rise, as most administrations would now have the incentive they did not have before to stop it.

He also signed a bill allocating millions of dollars to expand Holocaust education, JEXIT wrote, concluding flippantly, “Clearly, one of the greatest Anti Semites [sic] of our time!”

JEXIT says it wants to convince the 74% of American Jews who voted Democrat in the last elections to “wake up,” calling them “sheep” for believing that Trump holds anti-Jewish views.

Trump has in the past pushed back on criticism from American Jewish groups who called him out for meeting with Kanye West (also known by the moniker ‘Ye’) and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

“How quickly Jewish leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, president for Israel. They should be ashamed of themselves.”

As for those who helped elect Joe Biden instead of returning him to office, he said in a 2021 interview that they “no longer love Israel,” and that “the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country.”