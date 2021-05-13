Two IDF soldiers wounded in Samaria attack; terrorist killed

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack in the Samaria region, on May 12, 2021. (Hillel Maeir/Flash90)

A terrorist armed with a handgun and a knife fired at IDF troops securing an area near the Sela military outpost.

By World Israel News and TPS

Two IDF soldiers were wounded in a terrorist attack in Samaria on Wednesday night.

A terrorist armed with a handgun and a knife arrived at the Finger Cup Junction near the Sela military outpost in Samaria, exited his vehicle, and fired at IDF troops securing the area.

The soldiers responded by firing and killing the terrorist.

Two of the soldiers, who were on reserve duty, were evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment.

IDF officers at the scene praised the troops for the quick and professional response.

This attack arrives a week and a half after Yehudah Guetta, 19, of Jerusalem, was killed by a Palestinian shooter at the Tapuach junction in Samaria.

Guetta was a student in a yeshiva in the village of Itamar in Samaria, an institution where the young men combine Torah learning with army service in a five-year, post-high school track.

He had been standing at a popular hitchhiking and bus stop when a gunman stopped his car briefly at the post and fired his weapon repeatedly. Fellow student Benaya Peretz of Beit She’an, remained in critical condition after the attack. A third student was lightly injured and was released from the hospital.