3 wounded in terror shooting on school bus

“The Palestinian Authority is waging a war against us,” says local council head.

By World Israel News Staff

A Palestinian gunman opened fire on a bus carrying students and staff to a local school in the Jordan Valley on Thursday morning, wounding three.

Two of the victims, aged 30 and 21, were shot, while a 13-year-old boy suffered wounds from shrapnel.

One of the men who sustained gunshot wounds is listed as being in serious condition, while the other two victims are in good condition.

A manhunt for the terrorist is currently ongoing, as Israeli security forces search for the perpetrator.

According to police, the assailant also struck two other school buses with gunfire, though miraculously none of the passengers were wounded.

The shooting occurred next to the Palestinian Authority-controlled village of Al-Auja on Route 90, several miles north of Jericho.

“Another attempt to massacre children. This time, a despicable terrorist targeted a school bus in the Jordan Valley. We wish those wounded a speedy recovery and expect the security forces to quickly catch the terrorists and settle the score with them,” said Yesha Council Chairman Shlomo Ne’eman in a media statement.

“We once again demand for the safety of our residents and the residents of the entire State of Israel – it’s time to turn the tide. The Palestinian Authority is waging a war against us, and only action with the same force as in Gaza will eliminate all threats throughout Judea and Samaria,” he added.

“To all those who wish us harm, we say even this morning, we will not give in to terrorism that tries to shed Jewish blood and expel us from our country. We will continue to live and develop without fear or trepidation.”