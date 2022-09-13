Ukraine army procures Israeli anti-drone systems via Poland

The unnamed firm reported the sale to the Defense Ministry but claimed to be unaware that Ukraine was the final customer.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

An Israeli defense contractor has sold anti-drone systems to Ukraine’s military via Poland, Hebrew media reported.

A source in the company, which was undisclosed, told Zman Yisrael that the systems, which intercept and drones, was being sold to Poland to circumvent Israel’s ban on selling weapons to Ukraine.

The firm reported the sale to the Defense Ministry but claimed to be unaware that Poland was serving as a go-between for Ukraine, which will use the equipment against Russia’s invasion in eastern Ukraine, the report said.

At least six Israeli companies provide the IDF with anti-drone systems used against Gaza, Lebanon and Syria: Those are IAI, Elbit Systems, MCTECH, Avnon Group and Spear.

According to defense industry sources, the anti-drone systems are categorized as “advanced defensive technology” and therefore did not receive a green light for direct sale to Ukraine.

However, Israel is not interested in scuttling the deal and “prefers to turn a blind eye,” the report said.

As an ally of both Russia and Ukraine, Israel has toed the line, maintaining a policy of relative neutrality, chiefly because of its ongoing airstrikes against Iranian targets from Russian-controlled Syrian skies.