Ukraine threatens to shut out Uman pilgrims from Israel over alleged mistreatment of Ukrainian tourists

“The government of Ukraine will not tolerate humiliation of its citizens while entering Israel.”

By World Israel News Staff

Ukraine threatened Israel it would shut its borders to Israeli pilgrims heading to Uman for Rosh Hashanah next month in response to Israel’s deportation of Ukrainian tourists.

In a Saturday briefing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced concerns about the treatment of Ukrainians seeking visas to enter Israel. “I listened to the report of the Border Guard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Intelligence regarding the treatment of our citizens… The rights of Ukrainian citizens must be guaranteed,” Zelensky said.

Elaborating on the matter, Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, confirmed the remarks were aimed at Israel, indicating potential repercussions.

“The government of Ukraine will not tolerate humiliation of its citizens while entering Israel,” Korniychuk declared. “It is unthinkable… when, on the other hand, the Israeli government abuses our citizens who come to Israel within the framework of the treaty between the two countries.”

He further suggested that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should directly address the issue if he wants to ensure Israelis continue to have access to Ukraine, notably the city of Uman.

“It is unthinkable that we would have to go out of our way to host tens of thousands of Israelis in Uman, with a high security risk and a huge logistical effort, while the Israeli government abuses our citizens who come to Israel within the framework of a treaty between the two countries,” Korniychuk said.

Shas MK Moshe Arbel, who currently oversees both the interior and health sectors, refuted the claims. “I completely reject the claims about the humiliation of Ukrainian citizens upon entering Israel,” Arbel said. “The Israeli immigration policy welcomes tourists from many countries… the Population and Immigration Authority exercises its legal authority.”

He went on to emphasize the continued partnership between the two nations, citing recent health collaborations.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced last Friday an extension of health insurance and aid to Ukrainian refugees in Israel until year-end. This decision followed earlier concerns regarding the potential cessation of health services for Ukrainian refugees who arrived post the Russia conflict onset around 18 months ago.

Rabbi Moshe Asman, the chief rabbi of Ukraine, commended this decision, “I congratulate my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu… for the welcome decision to extend the social and health assistance to the war refugees from Ukraine,” but urged the Israeli government to solidify plans earlier.