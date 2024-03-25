Unbelievable anti-Israel bias by Britain

Jewish feelings don’t count in Britain any more, unless those feelings are anti-Israel.

By Barry Shaw

Lord David Cameron, Britain’s Foreign Minister, first visited the ruined kibbutz homes on Israel’s border with Gaza following the Palestinian Hamas outrages of 7 October, their residents either killed, raped, or taken hostage by Hamas or by Gazan residents.

He then returned to London and began issuing punishing orders against — Israeli settlers.

Cameron, despite several appeals, including from the families of the Israelis hostages being held somewhere in Gaza, did nothing to get the Red Cross to visit them, report on their condition, or even report if they are alive.

Cameron did nothing to get the Red Cross to take urgent medication to the hostages.

But now Cameron has found his moral compass. He is ordering Israel to allow the Red Cross to visit Hamas terrorists in Israeli jails after their capture by the IDF in battles in Gaza.

For this he quotes international law while, apparently, no international law exists for our hostages, or as punishment for the mass murdering Hamas terrorists who must be pampered by Red Cross visits.

Another low point in British-Israel relations.

Britain has become a place where mobs of thousands get police and free speech protection while calling for the end of Israel, but one guy with a sign saying the obvious, “Hamas is Terrorist,” gets arrested and his free speech rights denied.

Is this a sop from the British government to the rising Muslim electorate as they take to the streets of Britain and threaten MPs.

There are an estimated 3.6 million Muslims in Britain (6.5% of the population) as opposed to an estimated 271,000 Jews (0.5% of the population).

I guess figures speak for themselves.

