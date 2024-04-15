WATCH: Military analyst breaks down historic defensive operation April 15, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-military-analyst-breaks-down-historic-defensive-operation/ Email Print Only 7 of the 120 ballistic missiles fired from Iran impacted Israeli territory, with zero UAVs crossing Israeli airspace. 'It was an incredible moment for Israel's defensive system'Military analyst @YaakovLappin breaks down the historic night when Israel and its coalition were able to thwart Iran's large-scale attack| @benitalevin pic.twitter.com/QDt37jOcvx — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) April 15, 2024 Arrow 3IAFIranIron DomeUKUS