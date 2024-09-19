‘No blood money’ – Norwegian soccer player snubs Israeli team, citing Gaza war

Norwegian striker for Rosenborg soccer club rebuffs nearly one million dollars offered by Maccabi Haifa, rejecting ‘blood money’ to play for Israeli team.

By World Israel News Staff

A Norwegian soccer player turned down an offer by an Israeli soccer club, citing the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas terror organization, accusing the soccer team of offering him “blood money.”

Maccabi Haifa, based in northern Israel, had sought to sign 28-year-old Trondheim-native Ole Christian Hammerfjell Sæter, currently a player with the Rosenborg Ballklub soccer team.

Hoping to secure Sæter on their roster prior to the end of the Israeli Premier League’s transfer window, Maccabi Haifa offered 850,000 Euros ($950,000) to Rosenborg to sign the forward.

On Wednesday, however, Sæter publicly ruled out the possibility of joining Maccabi Haifa – or any other Israeli team – saying that playing with an Israeli soccer club violated his “values,” referencing the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas and castigating the IDF’s policies in the coastal enclave.

“I will not represent a country that perpetuates insecurity and evil with the killing of innocent people,” Sæter said.

“No amount of money can buy my values. I choose humanity over blood money. Even if I were offered billions, I wouldn’t move there.”

“I am confident in my values and happy to stand by what I believe is right. I don’t want such money in my account. There are people there who can’t live safely in their own homes. It’s quite insane. There’s no way I will represent a country that acts like that.”

In 2023, Sæter, who is one quarter Pakistani by heritage, hinted that he might consider playing on Pakistan’s national soccer team, uploading an image of himself wearing a Pakistani jersey to X.