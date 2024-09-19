Iran recruited Jewish Israeli for Netanyahu assassination plot

Iranian intelligence met with an Israeli businessman, who demanded $1 million to carry out various tasks for Tehran.

By World Israel News Staff

The Shin Bet foiled an Iranian plot to assassinate high-profile figures in Israel, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the intelligence agency announced in a media statement on Thursday.

After Hamas politburo head Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran – an act which was widely attributed to Israel, but for which Jerusalem has not officially claimed responsibility – Iran sought to kill an Israeli leader in retaliation.

Iranian intelligence also considered killing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, and former prime minister Naftali Bennett, the Shin Bet said.

Iran recruited a Jewish-Israeli businessman living in Turkey as part of their plot, smuggling him twice into Iran to discuss carrying out missions for the Islamic regime in exchange for payment.

The Israeli businessman, 73, had lived in Turkey for long periods of time. Tehran was said to have made contact with the man via Turkish businesspeople.

The Israeli, who has not been publicly named, was arrested last month. A gag order on reporting about the pending criminal case against him was recently lifted.

During his visits to Iran, which occurred in April and August 2024, the Israeli met with high-level Iranian intelligence officials. He was asked to engage in surveillance activities, such as photographing public places in Israel.

The Israeli knew that the discussions’ goal was to “advance assassination attacks” on Israeli officials, the Shin Bet said.

Iranian officials also asked the Israeli if he could help recruit assassins to kill Iranian dissidents living in exile in the West.

The Israeli demanded an advance payment of one million dollars before carrying out any missions on behalf of Iran.

That request was denied, but the Iranians provided 5,000 euros in compensation to the Israeli for participating in the meetings.

Through his attorney, the businessman claimed that the major security incident was a misunderstanding.

The man said that he was tricked into entering Iran, and that he had only done so to meet with an Iranian businessman regarding wholesale purchases of fruits, vegetables, and spices.

He was surprised by the presence of Iranian intelligence officials, and their interest in obtaining his assistance in an assassination plot, he said.