Israel launches first autonomous bus pilot on public roads

An autonomous bus on the streets of the Israeli city of Nahariya as part of a pilot project. (Photo by Imagry/TPS-IL)

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israel’s Ministry of Transportation gave its approval for the country’s first pilot autonomous bus to operate on a public road along a regular urban route.

The ministry authorized Imagry, a Haifa-based autonomous driving software company to begin testing an autonomous bus on public roads in the northern city of Nahariya.

“Israel is at the forefront of global development in vehicle and transportation technologies,” said Transportation Minister Miri Regev.

“Our office has become an incubator for Israeli technology and hi-tech companies alongside companies from around the world, in the fields of smart transportation, which upgrade the travel experience, help reduce congestion on the roads and, above all, contribute significantly to road safety and the preservation of human life.”

In partnership with public transportation operator Nativ Express, the electric bus will run an eight-km route beginning and ending at the Nahariya Mall and passing through the city’s busiest areas.

The trial includes testing the bus in various road, visibility, and weather conditions and assessing its response to pedestrians, other vehicles, traffic circles and unforeseen road events.

Additionally, the bus’s electric motor allows it to travel up to 200 kilometers on a single charge.

The autonomous bus, which can accommodate up to 32 passengers, is equipped with an electric ramp to assist wheelchair users.

“The test of the first autonomous bus on a public road marks a historic breakthrough, which brings Israel to the global forefront of smart and safe transportation. The Israeli developments not only improve the travel experience, but form an infrastructure for reducing traffic congestion and increasing road safety,” said Dror Bin, CEO of Israel’s Innovation Authority.

“The next challenge is to turn the vision into a full reality, where the autonomous buses will function completely: from automatic payment collection to adapted solutions for the disabled. What was yesterday science fiction, today becomes a reality on Israel’s roads,” he added.