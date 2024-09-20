Search

WATCH: NYC subway gets overrun by Hamas supporters chanting ‘F— the NYPD’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nyc-subway-gets-overrun-by-hamas-supporters-chanting-f-the-nypd/
Email Print

Hundreds of Hamas supporters caused chaos in the subway system, jumped the turnstile, chanting slurs at New York police officers, with several protesters getting arrested.

>