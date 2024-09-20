WATCH: NYC subway gets overrun by Hamas supporters chanting ‘F— the NYPD’ September 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nyc-subway-gets-overrun-by-hamas-supporters-chanting-f-the-nypd/ Email Print Hundreds of Hamas supporters caused chaos in the subway system, jumped the turnstile, chanting slurs at New York police officers, with several protesters getting arrested. ⚠️ H*mas supporters wearing keffiyehs, storm the NYC Subway and evade fares while shouting "F**k the NYPD." pic.twitter.com/F6vqMT3JyN — Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) September 19, 2024 Hamas supportersNYPDsubway