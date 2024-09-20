Comedian Michael Rapaport ‘The only people whose opinions I care about are Jews and Zionists’

Michael Rapaport will perform in Jerusalem on Oct. 13 at the Jerusalem Theatre and in Tel Aviv on Oct. 14 at the theater Beit HaHayal.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Outspoken American Jewish comedian and actor Michael Rapaport described to the audience at the IAC National Summit in Washington how Jews should handle antisemitism and hateful remarks.

”The only opinions that are important to me are Jews and Zionists. I encourage other people to not care about any other opinions at this point,” said Rapaport.

”As far as Hollywood, the ones that have been not supportive, I haven’t crossed paths with any of them, and I hope they’re intimidated by it,” he explained.

”As Jews and Israelis and Zionists, people on the right side of things, we don’t need to accept it. If they have a problem with it, I’m easy to find,” Rapaport said.

Rapaport, who has been consistently vocal in his support for Israel, particularly since October 7th 2023 has announced he will give his first performances in Israel.

The comedian will perform for two nights, in Jerusalem on Oct. 13 at the Jerusalem Theatre and in Tel Aviv on Oct. 14 at the theater Beit HaHayal.

In an Instagram post, he added, “I’m so honored, I’m so excited & pray that all the hostages will be home by then & the country & people will be able to heal by October. Baruch Hashem.”

In February, Rapaport appeared in an edgy Superbowl ad to advocate for the hostages held in Gaza.

In the ad, he asked viewers to log on to Lifeshiftr.com, a website created by the Forum, so they can encourage their local representatives to make the release of hostages back to Israel a major priority.

During the Oscars, Rapaport released a satirical video sharply criticizing Hollywood’s tendency to advocate for a wide range of issues while remaining silent about the hostages captured from Israel on October 7, 2023.

In addition, Rapaport appeared in the Israeli comedy show Eretz Nehederet and performed in a Harry Potter themed sketch that slammed rising antisemitism.