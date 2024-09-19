‘You dared to strike at Israel, now they’ve sent you back 1,000 years’ – Arab commentator mocks Hezbollah

United Arab Emirates strategic analyst blasts Iranian-backed terror groups, mocks Hezbollah after it suffered two waves of bombing attacks.

By World Israel News Staff

A journalist and strategic analyst focusing on Middle Eastern affairs from the United Arab Emirates took aim at Iranian-backed anti-Israel terrorist groups Wednesday, castigating them for the attacks on Israel on October 7th, and mocking Hezbollah after a pair of apparent Israeli attacks left thousands of terrorists injured.

Amjad Taha, author of The Deception of the Arab Spring, excoriated Hamas and Hezbollah in a tweet Wednesday night, while cheering a pair of attacks – widely attributed to Israel – targeting Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon and Syria.

“You dared to strike at a smart and courageous nation on October 7th—committing genocide, kidnapping their children, and violating their women,” Taha wrote.

“You thought they would fall, but they rose again, returning after 11 months to correct what had only momentarily slipped—their intelligence. Now, they will send you back 1,000 years, to a time without technology, where a ringtone feels like a death knell and a beep is a nightmare.”

Taha praised Israel for accomplishing what he dubbed a “victory” for “all who stand against terror.”

“You will be haunted by your own shadow, too afraid to use any technology, cut off from the advanced world. And they will defeat you—not with bullets or tanks, but through the unbreakable will of brave, intelligent people.”

“Over a simple cup of coffee, with one decisive click, they will seal your fate, and the fate of anyone who dares harm their children. This is a nation the world respects. Lebanon—Hezbollah’s pager attacks and today’s V82 strike are not merely military victories; they represent a triumph for the Middle East over radicalism—a victory not only for Israel but for all who stand against terror.”

In another tweet Wednesday, Taha castigated Hezbollah for its involvement during the Syrian civil war, celebrating Israel’s targeted attacks on Hezbollah operatives – detonating pagers and hand-held radios on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Once again, Israel’s remarkable fireworks light up Lebanon, as Hezbollah members gather to bury their ‘pagers 1’ victims—only for ‘Pager 2’ to begin, burying the burriers.”

“Today, new communication systems, vehicles, and locations tied to Hezbollah—the same group responsible for slaughtering innocent babies, raping women, and committing genocide in Syria—are targeted.”

“This terrorist organization, which has displaced millions of Muslims, Arabs, Jews, and Christians from northern Israel by attacking hospitals and schools, is being systematically dismantled. Many admire Israel’s effective methods in eliminating these savage terrorist animals in Lebanon.”

A long-time critic of Hezbollah, in June, Taha compared the terrorist group to Nazi Germany.

Hezbollah, Taha said, is “not different than the Nazis.”