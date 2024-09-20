Trump calls Hezbollah beeper explosion operation ‘Amazing and sad’

Trump: ‘That was a real operation; there’s no doubt about it.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In an interview with NewsMax, former President and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump praised the beeper detonation operation against Hezbollah and IRGC terrorists as “amazing” while at the same time characterizing the attack as “sad.”

Like many others commenting on the event, Trump stressed the uniqueness of the operation and said, “No one has ever seen anything like it. It is amazing. It’s so sad in so many ways but amazing.”

Trump added, “Look, they’re fighting to win. They’re both fighting to win. No one has ever heard of or seen such a thing. That was a real operation; there’s no doubt about it.”

During the Presidential debate with Democratic Candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump grilled Harris on the sincerity of her expressed support for Israel.

He noted that she had skipped Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau’s July address to Congress – an event she was meant to preside over as vice-president.

“She hates Israel. She wouldn’t even meet with Netanyahu when he went to Congress to make a very important speech. She refused to be there because she was at a sorority party of hers,” Trump said of Harris.

“If she’s president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now, and I’ve been pretty good at predictions,” he said.

Trump noted that less than a month before October 7th, the Biden administration chose to unfreeze billions of dollars in Iranian assets as part of a prisoner exchange deal.

“Iran has $300 billion because they took off all the sanctions that I had,” Trump said. “Iran had no money for Hamas or Hezbollah or any of the 28 different spheres of terror, and they are spheres of terror, horrible terror.”

Iran was “broke,” he continued. “Now, they’re a rich nation, and now what they’re doing is they’re spreading the money around. Look at what’s happening with the Houthis and Yemen.”

Trump said that the world is teetering on the edge of a devastating global conflict, and that lack of American leadership is exacerbating the danger.