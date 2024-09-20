Israeli airstrike in Beirut reportedly kills senior Hezbollah leader

Aqil’s significance in the organization traces back to his involvement in attacks against American targets in Lebanon in 1983.

By TPS

A short while ago, an Israeli airstrike targeted a building in Beirut, according to initial reports killing senior Hezbollah official Ibrahim Aqil.

According to Alma Research and Education center, Aqil, also known by his aliases Al Haj Abdul Khader and Haj Tahsin, was a prominent figure in Hezbollah’s military structure.

He served on the group’s Jihad Council and was responsible for overseeing Hezbollah’s air and ground units, including the elite Radwan forces.

Aqil’s significance in the organization traces back to his involvement in attacks against American targets in Lebanon in 1983, alongside notorious operative Imad Mughniyeh.

Massive targeted strike in Beirut. We’d ask if Hezbollah got the message but they have no pagers. pic.twitter.com/bGSpFyV8OI — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) September 20, 2024

Sources indicate that Aqil was one of the main candidates to succeed Fuad Shukr, who was eliminated in July, and likely replaced him, at least temporarily, serving as second senior leader of the organization, after Hassan Nasrallah.

Aqil reportedly had faced internal criticism recently over his handling of military operations during the ongoing war.

According to the Department of State website, the U.S. government offers a reward up to 7 million dollars for information leading to his capture, citing his involvement in past terrorist activities.

While Israeli officials await Hezbollah’s formal acknowledgment of Aqil’s death, Hezbollah-affiliated media have issued instructions not to spread rumors to avoid “playing into the enemy’s hands.”