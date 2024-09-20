WATCH: Robot cop sprays pepper spray, pins suspect until police arrive September 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-robot-cop-sprays-pepper-spray-pins-suspect-until-police-arrive/ Email Print The robot cop managed to pin the gang member to the ground after pepper spraying the suspect in possibly the first robot police arrest. NEW: Police robot dodges a bullet, teargasses a man, and pins him to the ground during a standoff in Texas. 39-year-old Felix Delarosa was seen throwing a bedsheet on the robot and firing at it before getting teargassed by the device. Delarosa was wanted by Texas' "anti-gang"… pic.twitter.com/k49eXtC73S — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 19, 2024 Robot Cop Detains Suspect… pic.twitter.com/p6Ka2eHrVU — Ian Collins (@Ian_Collins_03) September 19, 2024 arrestpepper sprayrobot cop