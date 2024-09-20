WATCH: Robot cop sprays pepper spray, pins suspect until police arrive

The robot cop managed to pin the gang member to the ground after pepper spraying the suspect in possibly the first robot police arrest.

NEW: Police robot dodges a bullet, teargasses a man, and pins him to the ground during a standoff in Texas.

39-year-old Felix Delarosa was seen throwing a bedsheet on the robot and firing at it before getting teargassed by the device.

Delarosa was wanted by Texas' "anti-gang"… pic.twitter.com/k49eXtC73S

