WATCH: Hezbollah fires 150 rockets at Safed and surrounding communities sparking several blazes September 20, 2024

Hezbollah fired approximately 150 rockets at northern communities after the IDF struck dozens of loaded rocket launchers and several weapon depots.

Approximately 130 rockets and missiles were launched by Hezbollah in a span of 15 minutes, some of which hit a children's playground. Did any mainstream media say a single word? pic.twitter.com/0iYpx0diYH

— Vivid. (@VividProwess) September 20, 2024

And a few more interceptions in the north of Israel pic.twitter.com/vQKruNJL81

— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) September 20, 2024

A massive barrage of rockets were fired now from Lebanon toward cities in northern Israel pic.twitter.com/ljjFBOPtRC

— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) September 20, 2024