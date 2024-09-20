Search

WATCH: Hezbollah fires 150 rockets at Safed and surrounding communities sparking several blazes

Hezbollah fired approximately 150 rockets at northern communities after the IDF struck dozens of loaded rocket launchers and several weapon depots.



