‘World cannot tolerate a nuclear-armed Iran,’ warns top nuclear official

A Shahab-3 surface-to-surface missile is on display next to a portrait of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at an exhibition by Iran's Revolutionary Guard in downtown Tehran, Iran, Sept. 25, 2019. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

Director-General of Israel’s nuclear commission warns Iran still evading IAEA scrutiny, using undeclared nuclear materials.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s top nuclear official warned the International Atomic Energy Agency Tuesday not to permit Iran to acquire nuclear weapons, saying that complacency vis-a-vis a nuclear-armed Iran is “not an option” for the world.

Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) Director General Moshe Edri addressed the 68th International Atomic Energy (IAEA) General Conference in Vienna on Tuesday, and commented on the regional challenges facing the State of Israel, highlighting both Iran and Syria, both of which he accused of not honoring their international commitments in this field.

Edri emphasized that Iran’s nuclear program, which continues to evade full scrutiny by the IAEA, poses a threat not only to Israel but to global stability.

“Iran continues to be the main source of regional instability, and poses a threat to peace and security worldwide. This reality requires the full attention of the international community, now more than ever before.”

“There is no doubt that Iran conducted a military nuclear program aimed to produce several nuclear weapon devices. Iran continues to advance this program by gaining relevant technology and knowledge, along with fissile material in alarming amounts.”

Edri noted that Tehran has thus far flouted IAEA requirements, operating secret nuclear facilities while refusing to provide an honest accounting of its nuclear activities.

“Iran has been conducting covert nuclear activities in undeclared sites for many years. The Agency has found concrete evidence of these activities, including the use of undeclared nuclear material and equipment.”

“Despite repeated resolutions by the Board of Governors, Iran has continuously failed to provide technically credible explanations regarding these activities, and continues to deceive the Agency and the international community.”

Most egregiously, Edri added, the Iranian government continues to develop and produce ballistic missiles clearly intended to serve as delivery mechanisms for nuclear weapons.

“Moreover, Iran continues to develop, test and deploy long-range ballistic missiles, and supports terrorist organizations throughout the Middle East, including the Houthi terrorist group that is a significant security threat to the freedom of navigation, and to the global trade routes. A nuclear-armed Iran, equipped with delivery systems, is not an option that Israel, or the world, can, or should tolerate.”